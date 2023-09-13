© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Seeking A Scientist

Seeking... your thoughts

By Kate The Chemist,
Byron J. Love
Published September 13, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
KCUR 89.3

Seeking A Scientist is returning for a second season! But before we head back to the lab, Kate The Chemist wants to hear from YOU. What episode was your favorite? What do you want to hear more about from us? Leave us a review and comment on your favorite podcast platform, or email Kate directly at Kate@seekingascientist.org.

Seeking A Scientist is a production of KCUR Studios made with design help from PRX.

This podcast is produced by Dr. Kate Biberdorf, Byron Love and Suzanne Hogan, and edited by Mackenzie Martin, with help from Genevieve Des Marteau.

Our original theme music is by The Coma Calling. Additional music from Blue Dot Sessions.

Seeking A Scientist Seeking A Scientistscience
Kate The Chemist
Dr. Kate Biberdorf (aka Kate The Chemist) is the host of the KCUR Studios podcast Seeking A Scientist. She is a chemist, science entertainer, and professor at The University of Texas.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
