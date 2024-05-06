© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

How a Kansas City nonprofit works with high school students to reduce food waste and food insecurity

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published May 6, 2024 at 10:29 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Liberty North High School students prep a meal as a part of their Kids Feeding Kids curriculum.
Pete's Garden
Liberty North High School students prep a meal as a part of their Kids Feeding Kids curriculum.

Kids Feeding Kids, a program run by Pete's Garden, teaches high schooler students how to mass produce meals to serve families in their communities.

The Kansas City region generates almost 300,000 pounds of food waste a year.

Numbers like those shocked Tamara Weber. So she started her nonprofit, Pete's Garden, a food rescue service. Pete's Garden recovers food from restaurants and caterers that would otherwise go unused, packages it and gives it to families in need.

Kids Feeding Kids is an extension of that work. What started out as a "COVID pivot" is now a full-fledged program run by Pete's Garden. High school students learn to prepare and package up to 1,000 servings of food at a time. Like the restaurant leftovers, the student-prepared meals go to families in the community.

"Students are not only getting this real world opportunity, they are also getting this community service aspect of it too," said Diane Mora, the education and programming director for Kids Feeding Kids.

  • Tamara Weber, founder, Pete's Garden
  • Diane Mora, education and programming director, Kids Feeding Kids
  • Max Kagay, senior at Liberty North High School
Tags
Up To Date PodcastNonprofitsyouthhigh schoolcookingfood wastefood insecurity
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
As an Up To Date producer, I aim to create a space for Kansas Citians to come together for curious and inspired conversations about the region we call home. I want to help find answers to big questions, shine a light on local change makers and break down complex issues people need to know about. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now