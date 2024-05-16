© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

KC Soundcheck: Deborah Brown and Bobby Watson

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published May 16, 2024 at 4:09 PM CDT
Bobby Watson demonstrates how he transitions from making a musical mistake while playing his saxophone on KCUR's Up To Date on May 14, 2024.

In their decades-long careers, vocalist Deborah Brown and saxophonist Bobby Watson have lived and performed around the world, but have settled down in Kansas City. They'll perform this weekend with the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra.

In addition to standard jazz repertoire, the two will debut a new piece —one that pairs Watson's music with lyrics by Brown. The lyrics, performed in a spoken word style, reflect on Kansas City jazz and the Chiefs' parade shooting earlier this year.

In addition to standard jazz repertoire, the two will debut a new piece —one that pairs Watson's music with lyrics by Brown. The lyrics, performed in a spoken word style, reflect on Kansas City jazz and the Chiefs' parade shooting earlier this year.

"It's really hard to imagine what they're going through," Brown said. "But I do put it on my mind sometimes."

The show is also a live album recording — but Watson doesn't see that as adding more pressure.

"I cover up my mistakes very well. My son, years ago, when he came to hear us, he goes 'Dad, how do y'all play for an hour without making mistakes?'" Watson said. "I said, 'Aaron, I made about a hundred mistakes. You just didn't hear them.'"

Brown and Watson will perform at the Folly Theater Friday at 8 p.m. with the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra. The show is called "This is Kansas City."

  • Bobby Watson, saxophonist
  • Deborah Brown, vocalist
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Halle Jackson
As an Up To Date producer, I aim to create a space for Kansas Citians to come together for curious and inspired conversations about the region we call home. I want to help find answers to big questions, shine a light on local change makers and break down complex issues people need to know about. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
