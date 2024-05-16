KC Soundcheck: Deborah Brown and Bobby Watson

In their decades-long jazz careers, vocalist Deborah Brown and saxophonist Bobby Watson have lived and performed around the world. But their hometown will be the focus when they take the stage this weekend with the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra.

In addition to standard jazz repertoire, the two will debut a new piece —one that pairs Watson's music with lyrics by Brown. The lyrics, performed in a spoken word style, reflect on Kansas City jazz and the Chiefs' parade shooting earlier this year.

"It's really hard to imagine what they're going through," Brown said. "But I do put it on my mind sometimes."

The show is also a live album recording — but Watson doesn't see that as adding more pressure.

"I cover up my mistakes very well. My son, years ago, when he came to hear us, he goes 'Dad, how do y'all play for an hour without making mistakes?'" Watson said. "I said, 'Aaron, I made about a hundred mistakes. You just didn't hear them.'"

Brown and Watson will perform at the Folly Theater Friday at 8 p.m. with the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra. The show is called "This is Kansas City."

