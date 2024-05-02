© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

KC Soundcheck: Kasey Rausch

By Steve Kraske,
Lauren Textor
Published May 2, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Kansas City country musician Kasey Rausch celebrates her 50th birthday and an upcoming album release as the singer-songwriter of The Country Duo.
Kim Rausch
/
Kasey Rausch
Kansas City country musician Kasey Rausch celebrates her 50th birthday and an upcoming album release as the singer-songwriter of The Country Duo.

Kasey Rausch is a fifth generation musician who began performing at age 15. Two days after graduating from high school, she moved from Texas back to her hometown of Kansas City to live alongside her extended family while pursuing music.

As Kasey Rausch turns 50 this year, she’s reflecting on her career and her upcoming album as half of The Country Duo with Marco Pascolini.

The Little Lagoon Sessions album was recorded with former Sun Studio head engineer Curry Weber in Gulf Shores, Alabama. This is the fifth time the duo has worked with Weber on various projects, including their 2017 album Live at Sun Studio.

“When we finally got up the funds to hire Curry, we went down and lived and worked in a lagoon house, right on the little lagoon off the gulf coast,” Rausch said. “It was Curry’s family home, a vacation home they've had since the ‘60s. We set up shop there in the living room and looked out. There was [sic] glass panels all along the back wall, looking right out at the lagoon and the pier. We were watching herons land on the gazebo, and taking breaks and watching jellyfish and stingrays float in the water.”

The Country Duo will perform at 6 p.m. May 3, 2024 at The Whiskey Snug in Weston, Missouri. The duo will also perform at the Weston Roots Music Festival on June 1, 2024. 

Tags
Up To Date PodcastKC SoundcheckMusic
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Lauren Textor
See stories by Lauren Textor
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now