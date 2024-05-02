KC Soundcheck: Kasey Rausch

As Kasey Rausch turns 50 this year, she’s reflecting on her career and her upcoming album as half of The Country Duo with Marco Pascolini.

The Little Lagoon Sessions album was recorded with former Sun Studio head engineer Curry Weber in Gulf Shores, Alabama. This is the fifth time the duo has worked with Weber on various projects, including their 2017 album Live at Sun Studio.

“When we finally got up the funds to hire Curry, we went down and lived and worked in a lagoon house, right on the little lagoon off the gulf coast,” Rausch said. “It was Curry’s family home, a vacation home they've had since the ‘60s. We set up shop there in the living room and looked out. There was [sic] glass panels all along the back wall, looking right out at the lagoon and the pier. We were watching herons land on the gazebo, and taking breaks and watching jellyfish and stingrays float in the water.”



Kasey Rausch, musician

The Country Duo will perform at 6 p.m. May 3, 2024 at The Whiskey Snug in Weston, Missouri. The duo will also perform at the Weston Roots Music Festival on June 1, 2024.