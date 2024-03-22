© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

KC Soundcheck: Ensemble Ibérica

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published March 22, 2024 at 1:36 PM CDT
Dan White
/
Ensemble Ibérica
Beau Bledsoe and Ezgi Karakus are members of Ensemble Ibérica, a Kansas City-based group that plays music from Spain, Portugal and other countries.

For more than 10 years, Ensemble Ibérica has brought the musical landscape of southwestern Europe and beyond to Kansas City.

When Beau Bledsoe returned from a two-month stint in Portugal and started Ensemble Ibérica, he wasn't sure he would find an audience for music from Spain, Portugal and the colonial Americas in Kansas City.

"I remember when we came back, and we looked at some census data, and I think there were three people here from Portugal," the founder, artistic director and a guitarist for the ensemble told KCUR's Up To Date. "And I was like, 'What were we thinking?'"

Now, more than 10 years later, the ensemble is thriving. Their concerts often still focus on the music of Spain, Portugal and the regions touched by those countries' colonization, but they also include a lot of Middle Eastern music. Ensemble Ibérica's cellist, Ezgi Karakus, is from Turkey.

Bledsoe attributes their success to audiences' curiosity.

"They will come along on whatever weird ride we're going to do," Bledsoe said.

  • Beau Bledsoe, guitarist, artistic director, Ensemble Ibérica
  • Ezgi Karakus, cellist, Ensemble Ibérica
Up To Date PodcastKC SoundcheckClassical KCclassical musicMusicWorld Musiclive musicLocal music
