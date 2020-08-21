© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

A Kansas City Artist's Empowering Message Has Spread To Hundreds Of Billboards Around The World

Published August 21, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT
A billboard with a light pink background with blue lettering that says, "You Are Human, You Are Loveable, You Are Strong, You Are Enough"
Courtesy of Nicole Leth
/
myaffirmationproject.com
This was the first billboard message that Nicole Leth put up in 2019. It has since been seen by millions, and resulted in more than 600 similar billboards elsewhere.

In finding a way to uplift others, one Kansas City artist is also healing herself.

Nicole Leth's father died from suicide when she was only 17. Since then her life goal, she writes, "has been to give people a space to heal from the inside out." Leth started an affirmation project with a single billboard on a Kansas City highway, that eventually included more than 600 across the world.

  Nicole Leth, writer and artist

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). You can also text a crisis counselor by messaging the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

Up To Date Talk Showpublic artsuicidesuicide preventionKansas City Missouri (KCMO)PodcastVisual arts
Brian Ellison
brian@kcur.org
Mackenzie Martin
mackenzie@kcur.org
Danie Alexander
alexanderdk@kcur.org
