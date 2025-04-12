Food recs: The best fine dining in Kansas City

Fine dining can evoke white linen tablecloths, hushed voices, and sky-high prices — in short, unapproachable for most.

But that’s a far cry from Kansas City’s fine dining scene today, says food and drink writer Pete Dulin .

“I think things have changed because of people's taste in dining, how much they want to spend, what restaurateurs are offering,” he told KCUR’s Up To Date on Friday.

Diners are still attracted to quality ingredients, impeccable service, and dishes that are executed at an extremely high level, Dulin says. They’d just rather enjoy the experience in a more laid-back environment.

One of his favorite places to celebrate a special occasion in an unfussy atmosphere is The Town Company , in a cozy corner of the historic Hotel Kansas City downtown.

“It's just consistent, thoughtful, and it's a really heightened experience to dine there,” says Dulin. “To me, it's just a sensory adventure.”

Freelance and KCUR Adventure! newsletter writer Xiao daCunha suggests a reservation at Café des Amis in Parkville, just north of the river.

“Go to Café des Amis and just get one or two desserts and a glass of wine — that's the vibe you're going after,” says daCunha.

Dulin, deCunha, and IN Kansas City Magazine columnist Jenny Vergara offer below their picks for the best fine dining in the metro.

Pete Dulin:

The Town Company , headed by James Beard-nominated Executive Chef Johnny Leach and Executive Pastry Chef Helen Jo Leach, applies studious attention to detail in its use of local ingredients and seasonal dishes with a modern interpretation. Attentive service doesn’t feel intrusive.

The Restaurant at 1900 building’s iconic “tulip” columns and heritage as the former location of the famed 1920 to 1950s era Green Parrot Restaurant add visual interest and lore. Executive Chef Linda Duerr, General Manager Keith Goldman, and Beverage Director Doug Frost ensure premium food, drink and service are the foundation of the experience.

Green Dirt on Oak began with Green Dirt Farm’s roots as a sheep’s milk cheese producer, then extended into a farm-to-table experience. Guests will find a first-floor cafe and full-blown restaurant upstairs. The smartly-crafted food and drink, and warm wood interior are on par with its award-winning cheeses.

Páros Estiatorio offers sustainable seafood, lamb, beef and local produce prepared with flair. A balance of white tablecloth refinement and family hospitality sets guests at ease. Classic and contemporary fare showcases the kitchen’s culinary skill and expands what you knew about Greek cuisine, wine and cocktails.

Affäre has been open for more than a decade, and owners Martin and Katrin Heuser, executive chef and sommelier, respectively, have steadily created modern German cuisine with a superior wine list and polished service grounded in Western European tradition. Wine lovers should take note of their reasonably-priced options.

Acre owner and Executive Chef Andrew Longres has brought his fine dining pedigree to this farm-to-table concept on the suburban edge of Parkville. Steak enthusiasts can indulge in selections dry-aged between 21 and 45 days, grilled on a wood-fired hearth.

JJ’s Restaurant has presided as Kansas City’s fine dining grand marshal for decades. Renowned for its wine program, JJ’s continues to deliver a wining and dining experience with class and refined hospitality 40 years into its West Plaza tenure.

Of Course Kitchen & Company , by chef Swetha Newcomb, doesn’t exhibit the trappings and airs of haute cuisine associated with Western European or American fine dining restaurants, and the prominence of South Asian ingredients and flavors tilts the axis. Of Course offers food sophisticated in technique and balanced in flavor — bold, accessible and invigorating.

The Town Company / Facebook Tucked inside the Hotel Kansas City, The Town Company serves creative fare inspired by the seasons and region.

Jenny Vergara:

The Antler Room is casual, yet infinitely creative, and a neighborhood restaurant at its heart. Owners and industry veterans Leslie and Nick Goellner put together a culinary team that switches up the menu to take advantage of seasonal ingredients, which are turned into dishes inspired by the couple’s international travels.

Corvino Supper Club and Tasting Room is always open with a bar seat waiting for you on nights when so many things in the Crossroads are closed. With owner, chef, and James Beard semifinalist Michael Corvino manning the kitchen, and Christina Corvino running the front of house and serving as the wine director, expect to find live music, fantastic wine and cocktails, and inspired small plates.

Farina , from Executive Chef Michael Smith and his wife/General Manager/Wine Director Nancy Smith, combines an Italian-inspired menu with a curated wine list. The warm, inviting space includes a delightful oyster bar with a streetside view.

Ground Control by The Belfry is a tiny basement bar inside The Belfry Lounge. Chef Celina Tio has fine dining roots and is a James Beard Award winner. She hosts monthly coursed dinners and a nightly menu of items like caviar service, crab cakes and a wagyu smash burger.

Story offers guests a downtown dining experience right in their own backyard. Chef Carl Thorne-Thomsen and his wife, Susan, serve an upscale seasonal food menu and award-winning wine list. Make sure you order a bottle from their impressive wine list — the talented staff can help you pair it perfectly with your meal.

Sushi Kodawari opened last year in the Crossroads, delivering a 15-course, two-hour omakase experience. Lawyer-turned-sushi chef Karson Thompason wows 16 lucky guests each night with his own relentless pursuit of perfection. His set menu includes the option of wine or sake.

Verbena , tucked away from the hustle and bustle, is a great place to get lost together. Patrick and Joanne Quillec and their children own and operate the American restaurant, in addition to its French counterparts, Café Provence and French Market. Verbena is based on the food of New England.

Stock Hill has always prided itself on creative, seasonal takes on classic steakhouse dishes, featuring high-quality aged cuts of beef from the Midwest. Executive Chef Jacob Hilbert takes similar care with the fish and seafood dishes, preparing them with the same level of creativity and quality.

Verbena / Facebook Verbena is an upscale American eatery in The Inn at Meadowbrook, in the heart of Prairie Village.

Xiao daCunha:

Novel is the best for its First Friday Lunch, which is a prix fixe menu that changes every month. If we talk about fine dining in Kansas City, it's hard not to mention this exquisite, curated experience.

Cafe Trio is a local staple and one of my top recommendations for Kansas City’s most romantic restaurants . Many people treat this place as a late night spot for drinks and music, but they also have a high quality menu. Part of fine dining is about the service and, on that front, Trio is top notch.

Le Fou Frog is probably the only place I'd go if I'm ever craving French food because, if you want to treat yourself to something fancy, you should go for the best. Escargots are a must try.

Extra Virgin has proven that Mediterranean cuisine can be just as refined and elevated, without losing its lighthearted air. Extra Virgin is also a good spot for lunch, not just a formal dinner.

Lidia’s is the spot if you like summertime alfresco dining but don't want to actually be under the sun. I go to Lidia's for the space and ambience more than for the food — though the menu is solid. That bright visual is what really adds to the specialness of the experience.

Earl’s Premier raw bar is the biggest catch for me, and the seafood towers are great for celebrations (though the price point is a little higher than other menu items). Also, their clam chowder is so good! And I've heard rave reviews about their shrimp cocktail.

Bacaro Primo is a more affordable fine dining spot that has a very rustic farmhouse vibe. They also have an Aperitivo Hour program from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for those who need a mini getaway before diving into their evening agenda.

Café Des Amis serves one of the best racks of lamb in town. I honestly would go back just for wine, appetizers, and a bunch of desserts — especially the chocolate soufflé. They also have a true alfresco dining option on the patio.

Grand Street Cafe is a casual fine dining spot where you can loosen up a bit, but still enjoy that special feeling when dining somewhere nice. Entrees and pastas will fit your expectations for a traditional fine dining menu, but they also have innovative dishes like chicken fried brussels sprouts and roasted mushroom spring rolls.

Novel / Facebook Novel, in the Crossroads, has a prix fixe First Friday Lunch menu that is $52 per person.

