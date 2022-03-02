Kansas City company specializes in cosmetics for women of color

Kenyata Gant began making lip gloss and lipstick in 2011 as a bonding activity with her daughter. This led to the creation of Pink Lipps Cosmetics.

"I knew I wanted to do something in the entrepreneur field," explained Gant, "and so, it just made sense to do the cosmetics because we were at home making really good product."

As a makeup artist, Gant began selling her merchandise to her clients. Eventually, she expanded to sales online and expanded again with a Kansas City storefront.

Gant is well aware of struggles women of color face finding makeup shades for their skin. She addresses this issue in her makeup lines. "When I formulated Pink Lipps," Gant said, "it was very important for me to include every skin tone, so that no one felt left out."