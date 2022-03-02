© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Kansas City company specializes in cosmetics for women of color

Published March 2, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Kenyata Gant 2.jpg
Courtesy of Kenyata Gant
Kenyata Gant is the founder and CEO of Pink Lipps Cosmetics.

The makeup, formulated for a variety of skin tones, is now being sold in 41 Target stores

Kenyata Gant began making lip gloss and lipstick in 2011 as a bonding activity with her daughter. This led to the creation of Pink Lipps Cosmetics.

"I knew I wanted to do something in the entrepreneur field," explained Gant, "and so, it just made sense to do the cosmetics because we were at home making really good product."

As a makeup artist, Gant began selling her merchandise to her clients. Eventually, she expanded to sales online and expanded again with a Kansas City storefront.

Gant is well aware of struggles women of color face finding makeup shades for their skin. She addresses this issue in her makeup lines. "When I formulated Pink Lipps," Gant said, "it was very important for me to include every skin tone, so that no one felt left out."

Tags

Up To Date PodcastfashionwomenentrepreneurshipraceKansas City Small Businessblack-owned businesses
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Reginald David
Reginald David is an assistant producer with Up To Date. You can reach him at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
See stories by Reginald David
Eleanor Nash
Eleanor Nash is an intern for KCUR's Up To Date. You can reach her at enash@kcur.org
See stories by Eleanor Nash
Related Content