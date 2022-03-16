© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Annual Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to march down Broadway

Published March 16, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT
Kansas City Irish Fest 2021
KCUR
The St. Patrick's Day Parade draws thousands of spectators annually.

After being interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, the annual tradition returns for its 48th appearance.

Kansas City's St. Patrick's Day parade is back and set to take place on Thursday, March 17.

As in past years the parade will begin at 33rd and Broadway and head south to finish at 43rd and Broadway. Organizers expect roughly 130 entries that include families, businesses, schools, and local dignitaries among others.

"St. Patrick’s Day is the one day a year where everyone is encouraged to claim Irish heritage and the parade is the ultimate celebration of that,” said parade co-chair Adam Cannon, Sr.

  • Adam Cannon, senior co-chair for the Kansas City St. Patrick's Day parade
  • Michelle Kilker, junior co-chair for the Kansas City St. Patrick's Day parade

