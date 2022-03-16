Annual Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to march down Broadway

Kansas City's St. Patrick's Day parade is back and set to take place on Thursday, March 17.

As in past years the parade will begin at 33rd and Broadway and head south to finish at 43rd and Broadway. Organizers expect roughly 130 entries that include families, businesses, schools, and local dignitaries among others.

"St. Patrick’s Day is the one day a year where everyone is encouraged to claim Irish heritage and the parade is the ultimate celebration of that,” said parade co-chair Adam Cannon, Sr.

