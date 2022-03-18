© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Steve Kraske's 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

Published March 18, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT
Reginald David
/
Steve Kraske
Steve Kraske picks Arizona to win the 2022 Men's College Basketball Championship

The NCAA national college basketball championship tournament is underway. The odds of filling out a perfect bracket are one in 120 billion. That didn't deter the Up To Date host one bit.

From now through April 4, sports fans in America have only one thing on their minds, March Madness.

From fans who follow college basketball religiously to those who only watch during this national tournament, people are filling out a bracket and joining a pool. Knowledge of college basketball isn't necessarily needed to have a shot at a good bracket.

Kevin Holmes, anchor for KSHB 41 Action News believes if anyone can beat the challenge of getting a perfect bracket, its him.

"If not me, then who?," he asked. Holmes has Gonzaga, Tennessee, Baylor and Kansas making it to the Final Four with Gonzaga taking home the trophy.

On the other hand, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas believes Kansas and Kentucky will make it out of their regionals as will Gonzaga and Villanova. Lucas picks the University of Kentucky to win the whole thing.

Lucas recalled when he was in high school, he and his friends used to run a bracket contest. Even though he knew college basketball, watched the games and read the score lines, he said, "it's usually the person who has no idea what was going on who would end up winning it all in the end."

Steve Kraske has Texas Tech, Virginia Tech, Arizona and Kansas in his Final Four and picked Arizona to come out on top.

Fill out the 2022 printable NCAA bracket and see how well your picks measure up against those of Steve, Kevin and the mayor.

Here is the full schedule for 2022's NCAA men's basketball tournament. You can access the live stream for each game at March Madness Live.

Up To Date PodcastMarch MadnessNCAAcollege basketballKansas City Mayor
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
Reginald David
Reginald David is an assistant producer with Up To Date. You can reach him at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
