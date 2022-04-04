Younger readers are joining the ranks listening to audiobooks

Book lovers are moving away from picking up a book and instead listening to audiobooks, a growing trend among readers.

When it comes to making reading choices, audiobooks are gaining in appeal, especially in the 18 to 29 age group.

According to the Association of American Publishers, audiobooks are growing faster than any other format, including print and e-books.

Robin Whitten, editor and founder of AudioFile Magazine based in Maine credits apps like Audible for making it easier and more accessible for listeners to enjoy audiobooks.

"You have your player with you at all times, you have your phone, but also you know you can listen through smart speakers and you know that just makes it so much easier, which is sort of the way the author intended you to listen to their book."