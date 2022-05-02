© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
A Missouri non-profit works to educate and assist people in prison for cannabis related crimes

Published May 2, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT
In 2020, 68% of Americans said they believe marijuana should be made legal.

To date, the Canna Convict Project has already secured the release of 8 Missouri citizens from prison.

The Canna Convict Project works to secure releases for people serving time in Missouri for non-violent cannabis-related crimes, and creates exit plans to help them integrate back into society.

Help includes expungement of their records, assistance with housing, job placement and training, and mental health services.

"I was in there with people that was molesting children, and raping women and killing folks and they got less time than me. I didn't understand it," said Robert Franklin, who was sentenced to 22 years in prison for a nonviolent marijuana offense.

Cannabis activists are working hard all over the world to educate people and health workers on the benefits, issues and laws associated with marijuana.

Next month, Kansas City will host the 15th annual Patients Out of Time Cannabis Education Conference at Unity Temple on the Plaza. This organization is the only one in the country that offers continuing education hours for healthcare professionals.

"Education is the only thing that's going to help us out of this situation and that's tried and true," said Dolores Halbin, retired RN and volunteer for the Canna Convict Project.

  • Dolores Halbin, retired RN and volunteer for the Canna Convict Project
  • Christina Frommer, co-founder of Canna Convict Project
  • Robert Franklin, Cannabis POW with the Canna Convict Project

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Reginald David
Reginald David is an assistant producer with Up To Date. You can reach him at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
