A Missouri non-profit works to educate and assist people in prison for cannabis related crimes

The Canna Convict Project works to secure releases for people serving time in Missouri for non-violent cannabis-related crimes, and creates exit plans to help them integrate back into society.

Help includes expungement of their records, assistance with housing, job placement and training, and mental health services.

"I was in there with people that was molesting children, and raping women and killing folks and they got less time than me. I didn't understand it," said Robert Franklin, who was sentenced to 22 years in prison for a nonviolent marijuana offense.

Cannabis activists are working hard all over the world to educate people and health workers on the benefits, issues and laws associated with marijuana.

Next month, Kansas City will host the 15th annual Patients Out of Time Cannabis Education Conference at Unity Temple on the Plaza. This organization is the only one in the country that offers continuing education hours for healthcare professionals.

"Education is the only thing that's going to help us out of this situation and that's tried and true," said Dolores Halbin, retired RN and volunteer for the Canna Convict Project.

