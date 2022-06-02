Kansas City is why Maeve Higgins moved to America

Known to public radio listeners as a regular panelist on NPR's "Wait, Wait ... Don't Tell Me!," Maeve Higgins was in Kansas City, Missouri, for two events, including a Q&A for her latest book, "Tell Everyone on this Train I Love Them."

In this conversation, Higgins reveals to guest host Brian Ellison why she originally came to Kansas City in 2013 and discusses immigration, mass shootings and doing stand-up comedy.



The Kansas City Irish Center’s Outrageous Women Series presents an evening with Maeve Higgins at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at Drexel Hall,

3301 Baltimore Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri 64111. At the request of Maeve Higgins, all guests at this event must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Proof of vaccination will be required at the door. Tickets available here.