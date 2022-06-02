© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City is why Maeve Higgins moved to America

Published June 2, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT
Maeve Higgins
Mindy Tucker
/
Courtesy of Maeve Higgins
Maeve Higgins first visited Kansas City in 2013.

The comedian, author and podcast host was so taken with her first experience in the Paris of the Plains that she decided to move to the U.S. and settle in, of course, New York City.

Known to public radio listeners as a regular panelist on NPR's "Wait, Wait ... Don't Tell Me!," Maeve Higgins was in Kansas City, Missouri, for two events, including a Q&A for her latest book, "Tell Everyone on this Train I Love Them."

In this conversation, Higgins reveals to guest host Brian Ellison why she originally came to Kansas City in 2013 and discusses immigration, mass shootings and doing stand-up comedy.

The Kansas City Irish Center’s Outrageous Women Series presents an evening with Maeve Higgins at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at Drexel Hall,
3301 Baltimore Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri 64111. At the request of Maeve Higgins, all guests at this event must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Proof of vaccination will be required at the door. Tickets available here.

Up To Date PodcastArts & CultureauthorcomedyimmigrationIrishgun violence
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
