Kansas City is why Maeve Higgins moved to America
The comedian, author and podcast host was so taken with her first experience in the Paris of the Plains that she decided to move to the U.S. and settle in, of course, New York City.
Known to public radio listeners as a regular panelist on NPR's "Wait, Wait ... Don't Tell Me!," Maeve Higgins was in Kansas City, Missouri, for two events, including a Q&A for her latest book, "Tell Everyone on this Train I Love Them."
In this conversation, Higgins reveals to guest host Brian Ellison why she originally came to Kansas City in 2013 and discusses immigration, mass shootings and doing stand-up comedy.
- Maeve Higgins, author of "Tell Everyone on this Train I Love Them"
The Kansas City Irish Center’s Outrageous Women Series presents an evening with Maeve Higgins at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at Drexel Hall,
3301 Baltimore Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri 64111. At the request of Maeve Higgins, all guests at this event must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Proof of vaccination will be required at the door. Tickets available here.