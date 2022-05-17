© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City writer Candice Millard tracks quest for the source of 'the most storied river in the world'

Published May 17, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT
NASA Northern Nile
Jeff Schmaltz
/
NASA Visible Earth
At more than 4,100 miles long, the Nile River (the river and its delta appear in green above) is now known to have several sources.

Candice Millard's fourth book took her to England and Africa as she unraveled the expedition to discover the headwaters of the Nile River.

The 1800s saw the greatest period of exploration and discovery in the history of the Earth.

One of the most-sought grails was the source of the river Nile, a quest Kansas City author Candice Millard retraces in her latest book, "River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile."

Millard writes of two British friends, Richard Burton and John Speke, explorers who took a never-tried overland route in their search for the headwaters and barely survived.

The story of Burton and Speke, however, wasn't what ultimately inspired Millard to pursue this story. Instead, it was the extraordinary life of guide Sidi Mubarak Bombay, who, Millard believes, "did more to map his continent than any European who came into it and so I thought, 'This is the story I want to tell.'"

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
See stories by Danie Alexander
