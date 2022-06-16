COVID and fuel costs aren't stopping this year's summer vacations

After COVID-19 slowed summer getaways over the last two years, travel is beginning to increase despite high prices. Travel advisor Kathy Sudeikis recommends those flying ensure they arrive at the airport two to three hours before their flight. Random cancellations and delays should also be expected because of possible staffing shortages, Sudeikis warns.

On the up side, traveling abroad just became easier as the United States recently dropped the requirement to provide a negative COVID test for re-entry.

For those who aren't ready to splurge on airline tickets or cruising, travel writer Sage Scott suggests several locations closer to Kansas City including, Omaha, Nebraska; St. Louis, Missouri; Bentonville, Arkansas and Abilene, Kansas.

