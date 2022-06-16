© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

COVID and fuel costs aren't stopping this year's summer vacations

Published June 16, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT
Courtesy Acendas Travel
Vacationers setting out on cruise ships have one less hurdle to navigate after the Center for Disease Control dropped it's COVID testing requirement.

Whether looking local, stateside or abroad, travel experts have suggestions for where to go, how to get there and where to stay.

After COVID-19 slowed summer getaways over the last two years, travel is beginning to increase despite high prices. Travel advisor Kathy Sudeikis recommends those flying ensure they arrive at the airport two to three hours before their flight. Random cancellations and delays should also be expected because of possible staffing shortages, Sudeikis warns.

On the up side, traveling abroad just became easier as the United States recently dropped the requirement to provide a negative COVID test for re-entry.

For those who aren't ready to splurge on airline tickets or cruising, travel writer Sage Scott suggests several locations closer to Kansas City including, Omaha, Nebraska; St. Louis, Missouri; Bentonville, Arkansas and Abilene, Kansas.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Elizabeth Ruiz
Elizabeth Ruiz is a freelance producer for KCUR’s Up To Date. Contact her at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz
