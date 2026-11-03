Elizabeth RuizProducer, Up To Date
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials.
Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
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Jackie Nguyen, owner and founder of Café Cà Phê, and Komal Kaur, the founder of Eye of an Immigrant, have each won $100,000 as this year's recipients of the Pinnacle Prize. The annual award is given to people whose selfless dedication to helping others has created a ripple effect in their community.
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Republican state Rep. Pat Proctor won a close election in November to become the new Kansas Secretary of State. Proctor had sponsored the constitutional amendment prohibiting noncitizens from voting — something that is already illegal under current law.
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Johnny Rowlands, KMBC’s helicopter pilot and reporter, is retiring this month. For more than two decades, Rowlands has provided dispatches on morning traffic, severe weather and emergency situations from the sky above the Kansas City metro.
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As the weather gets cooler, people will be spending more time indoors, which allows germs to spread more easily. A Kansas City health expert separates fact from fiction when it comes to illnesses during the winter months.
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The Missouri Department of Transportation suggests drivers test detours ahead of upcoming interstate projects. The south loop of I-670 will close in December for nearly two years during the construction of Roy Blunt Luminary Park. In January, a portion of I-70 will close for 11 months.
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Former Kansas City mayor Kay Barnes is excited about plans for a Royals stadium at Crown Center, which will cost the city nearly $1.4 billion over 30 years. Barnes’ vision spurred a revitalization of downtown in the early 2000s with the construction of the Power & Light District — which has yet to repay its debts.
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In the new biographical drama "Jimmy," Rob Riggle plays the superior officer of Hollywood star Jimmy Stewart, who left Hollywood to serve in World War II. Riggle, a Shawnee Mission South graduate and Marine Corps veteran, called it a "legendary story of service before self."
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Some Kansas children with an incarcerated mother get the chance to spend the day with their mom outside of a prison facility. The new documentary “Play Free,” screening at the Lawrence Arts Center, showcases the day-long outing’s benefits for children and mothers.
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Kansas U.S. Senator-elect Adam Hamilton says that after his victory, he feels a "deep sense of responsibility to make sure that we actually change things for the better." He spoke with KCUR's Up To Date, along with election experts and several congressional winners from Missouri, about what led to the Democratic wave in Tuesday's election.
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Nurses want Kansas City’s largest healthcare system to increase security at hospitals. The demands follow the shooting death of a visitor at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, Missouri. The suspect charged in the death was a patient at the hospital at the time of the shooting.