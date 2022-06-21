© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Mayor Quinton Lucas on World Cup 2026: 'We've got a lot of work to do over the next four years'

Published June 21, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says the city needed to show that Arrowhead Stadium, the city's transit options, hotels, and airport were all adequate for an event of this magnitude.

Quinton Lucas was at a watch party in the Power & Light District when FIFA announced that Kansas City would host the 2026 World Cup. Lucas says the atmosphere was "as euphoric an experience I've been in as ever in my life."

However, Lucas said he knows the city has a lot of work to do to make this event a successful one.

Lucas joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss the World Cup and what it will mean for the city, potential bipartisan legislation on gun control in Washington, how Kansas City is managing the current heat wave and much more.

Tags

Up To Date PodcastKansas City Missouri (KCMO)World Cupgun violenceheat waveQuinton Lucas
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
