Mayor Quinton Lucas on World Cup 2026: 'We've got a lot of work to do over the next four years'
Quinton Lucas was at a watch party in the Power & Light District when FIFA announced that Kansas City would host the 2026 World Cup. Lucas says the atmosphere was "as euphoric an experience I've been in as ever in my life."
However, Lucas said he knows the city has a lot of work to do to make this event a successful one.
Lucas joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss the World Cup and what it will mean for the city, potential bipartisan legislation on gun control in Washington, how Kansas City is managing the current heat wave and much more.
- Quinton Lucas, mayor of Kansas City, Missouri