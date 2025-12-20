Food recs: Kansas City's best bakeries and pastries

Kansas City has no shortage of delicious baked goods – especially because the region’s bakery scene has exploded in recent years, according to food writer Mary Bloch .

Between breads, bagels, doughnuts and pastries, “we have quite the scene right now,” Bloch told KCUR’s Up To Date.

McLain’s, Bloom Baking Co and Ibis Bakery make up some of the most famous shops in Kansas City. But Shannon Carpenter, a contributor to KCUR’s Adventure! newsletter , says many of the best bakeries right now started as cottage businesses before they outgrew the home.

“I have several on my list – that just blew up,” Carpenter said.

One big example is Slow Rise . For more than three years, Jessica Dunkel’s sourdough doughnuts have regularly sold out at the Lawrence Farmers Market . Some fans report waiting in hours-long lines for a taste.

Now, Dunkel is set to open a brick-and-mortar location in Overland Park in the next few weeks, to serve more hungry patrons.

So where do you go for the best baked goods in Kansas City? Bloch, Carpenter and Adventure! contributor Xiao daCunha shared their go-tos. Plus, we rounded up some Kansas City residents’ recommendations from Instagram, Facebook and Tiktok.

1900 Barker / Facebook 1900 Barker's pastries are worth the drive to Lawrence for Kansas City residents, says Mary Bloch.

Mary Bloch's recommendations

Ibis Bakery is known for their pastries, but I’m all about their breads. My favorite is the black olive country loaf, and they have the best baguette in town. I typically think cookies are better homemade, but the toffee chocolate chunk cookies here are an exception.

Broadway Butcher Shop doesn’t sound like it would have baked goods but it does, and they’re all great. The shop offers cookies, pies, brownies, and more, made by a former baker at Cafe Europa.

Ashleigh’s Bake Shop at Pryde’s in Westport makes small batches of the most delectable pies. I love fruit pie above all others, especially the Berry Patch, featuring blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and a hint of orange. Served warm with vanilla ice cream — yes please!

1900 Barker Ave has buttery croissants that are worth the drive to Lawrence. The cafe and bakery offers bread and pastries at two locations, and even serves pizza on Friday nights. Owner Taylor Petrehn has been nominated twice for a James Beard Award as Outstanding Baker.

Yoli Tortilleria offers Sonoran-style flour tortillas that are gems. My first time eating them was a game changer, and the corn tortillas are also worthy of love. Toss one on a griddle, let it bubble up, and it’s ready for whatever fillings you want to add.

Blackhole Bakery may be best known for its chewy, spherical mochi doughnuts, but I’m a sucker for a good sticky bun. This one is not to be missed. It starts as a brioche cinnamon roll and is baked upside down in a puddle of caramel sauce.

Penrose Espresso Bar and Pastry Counter operates just outside of Novel, in the Crossroads. At the walk-up window, Jessica Armstrong, Novel’s pastry chef, creates an amazing assortment of baked goods and espresso drinks. I love the milk bread buns, basil olive oil cake, croissants and blueberry shortbread bars. It’s a lovely patio on a breezy summer day.

Luca Bagel Co. started in the Overland Park Farmer’s Market, but now that a brick and mortar shop is open on 63rd Street, they’re available almost every day. These chewy, Jersey-style bagels offer interesting flavor combinations such as cheddar serrano and pumpernickel everything. Sandwiches are also offered, along with fun smears like pickle or bacon.

Blackhole Bakery / Facebook Blackhole Bakery, on Troost, is most famous for its mochi donuts. The shop serves new flavors monthly.

Shannon Carpenter's recommendations

The Paperback Bakery shares a space with SereniTea, and serves cinnamon rolls that are close to two inches thick. They’re sold ready-to-eat or take-and-bake, making these rolls a good option for holiday breakfasts. The bakery serves lots of other great pastries too, and was voted Best Bakery in Lee’s Summit Community Votes.

McLain’s Bakery is a Kansas City classic. Its six locations offer a little bit of everything done well — cakes, cookies, and pastries, plus breakfast and lunch. During the holiday season, the bakery sells cookie boxes and other take home spreads to supplement your celebrations.

Bloom Baking Co. is another iconic Kansas City bakery. You can’t go wrong with any of the bread options, which include loaves of baguette, brioche, focaccia and jalapeño cheddar. They also have some of the best macarons in town.

Vee’s Sweets and Treats has some of the best doughnuts. I recommend the long john, or the apple fritter that’s as big as a dinner plate. Vee has been baking for more than 50 years and has learned all the tricks of the trade. She also makes a great seasonal chili.

M&M Bakery and Deli , known for the Hook ‘Em Up sandwich, also offers fantastic baked goods. The cookies, doughnuts, and cinnamon rolls are popular, but make sure to try the brownie cupcake, too.

Karen’s Kakes in Raytown boasts more than 130 flavors that can satisfy any sweet tooth. Karen’s Bundt cakes, layered cakes, and even cake in a cup are baked fresh daily and do not disappoint.

Dough’pamine Queens started as a cottage business, but now has a storefront in Lee’s Summit. The bakery offers goodies rarely found in Kansas City, including a brownie-doughnut hybrid, the bronut, and several flavors of gooey butter cake. They also sell a delectably fluffy cheesecake.

Baking with a Bass offers mini cakes, plus cupcakes, cookies and macarons. Owner Kayla Bass also teaches cookie decorating classes, so you can learn how to frost cute designs into your own treats.

Fox and Bull Baking Co. / Facebook Fox and Bull Baking Co. offers breads, like this honey oat loaf, plus an irresistable sourdough doughnut.

Xiao daCunha's recommendations

Yeyo’s Bakery is a sacred hall for cheesecake lovers. The bakery sells other items, such as tres leches cake and tiramisu, but the cheesecakes, which are also sold by the slice, stand out. Choose from a wide variety of flavors: red velvet, strawberry shortcake, carrot cake and mango passionfruit are just a few.

Fannie Franks Coffee Cakes sells more flavors of coffee cake than I have ever seen in one place, in multiple sizes. The lemon blueberry is refreshing, and the white chocolate raspberry is one of my favorites year-round. In-store flavors change by availability, so call ahead of time.

Chezelle Crêperie offers great crêpes (especially the breakfast ones), but the shop also has a regular assortment of yummy pastries like muffins and danishes. Don’t forget to try the chocolate pistachio macaron.

Seven Swan Crêperie has a wonderful “Clean” crêpe, which features lavender lemon curd, fresh berries and candied lemon toppings. The extra $3 for a scoop of cinnamon ice cream is totally worth it.

Headrush Roasters Coffee and Tea bakes delicious seasonal pastries in-house. The flavors change regularly, but the danishes are always a good option. They also have some of the tastiest breads. I love the vibes in the location on Mulberry Drive in Kansas City.

Heirloom Bakery & Hearth makes an amazing rosemary wheat loaf, and I’m also a fan of the honey lavender buttermilk biscuits. For the holiday season, try the stollen bread: brioche dough flavored with orange zest and brandy-soaked dried cranberries, cherries, and apricots, filled with marzipan and dusted with powdered sugar.

Fox and Bull Baking Co. changed my mind on doughnuts with their brioche doughnut, available on Fridays and Sundays. The sourdough brioche base nicely balances the sweet glazes, and many of the ingredients are sourced from local providers. I also love the croissants and danishes. On the weekend, order an assortment.

Shang Tea Shang Tea's mooncakes are an uncommon find in Kansas City.

Your Kansas City bakery recommendations

KCUR put a callout on TikTok, Instagram and more to collect bakery suggestions from Kansas City residents. Here's where you told us to try — and any specific baked goods you loved.

