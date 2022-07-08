© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

What Kansas City librarians have learned since 1995's book-banning effort in Olathe

Published July 8, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT
Banned Book Week is marked by libraries around the world in support of the freedom to read.

In 1995 the Olathe School District lost its case to remove a book about teenage lesbian love from its schools. Protecting students' First Amendment right to such materials in their libraries is still ongoing.

In 2021 the American Library Association's Office for Intellectual Freedom (OIF) tracked 729 challenges to library, school and university materials. Those resulted in more than 1,500 individual books being challenged or removed.

OIF Director Deborah Caldwell-Stone says her office is seeing what seems to be a well-organized campaign by advocacy groups with "a particular agenda." Most commonly these groups focus on books dealing with LGBTQIA stories, Black persons and persons of color, and African American perspectives on the history of racism and slavery.

What Caldwell-Stone is seeing now is reflective of what happened in Olathe, Kansas, over "Annie on My Mind" when, without following proper procedure, the school board pulled the book from school libraries over a complaint about its content. The board was found to be in violation of students' First Amendment rights and "Annie" was returned to shelves.

According to Caldwell-Stone every parent absolutely has the right "to guide their child's reading." However, she said, "parents shouldn't dictate what's available to the entire community."

To find additional information on the 1995 Olathe "Annie on My Mind" case, visit the Federal Bar Association Chapter for the districts of Kansas & Western Missouri. You can also view a retrospective of the case and other related videos on the chapter's YouTube channel.

Up To Date PodcastlibrariesschoolsBooksFirst AmendmentOlathe School District
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
