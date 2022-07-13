© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Up To Date

Environmental and legal experts explain the consequences of Supreme Court EPA restriction

Published July 13, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT
Brian Grimmett
Kansas News Service

The U.S. Supreme Court restricted the authority of the EPA to regulate emissions, transferring the power to Congress instead.

The U.S. Supreme Court decided in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency to restrict the EPA's authority to limit carbon emissions. Instead, the court determined Congress holds that power. UMKC law professor Irma Russell explained how the ruling will inhibit the EPA and other government agencies.

The decision also threatens harmful consequences for the environment. Assistant professor Fengpeng Sun, a climate scientist at UMKC, clarified how not limiting carbon emissions curbs the fight against climate change.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Hannah Cole
Hannah Cole is an intern with KCUR's Up To Date.
