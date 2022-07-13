Environmental and legal experts explain the consequences of Supreme Court EPA restriction

The U.S. Supreme Court decided in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency to restrict the EPA's authority to limit carbon emissions. Instead, the court determined Congress holds that power. UMKC law professor Irma Russell explained how the ruling will inhibit the EPA and other government agencies.

The decision also threatens harmful consequences for the environment. Assistant professor Fengpeng Sun, a climate scientist at UMKC, clarified how not limiting carbon emissions curbs the fight against climate change.