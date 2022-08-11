An American Dream at Parade Park
As Kansas City’s first Black-owned housing co-op, Parade Park helped residents pursue the American Dream of owning a home and building a community. But after 60 years, it’s uncertain if it can survive foreclosure and redevelopment.
This episode originally aired on the KCUR podcast A People’s History of Kansas City.
Read more about how Parade Park offered Black Kansas City families a path to home ownership from KCUR's Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga.
For more stories like this one, subscribe to A People's History of Kansas City on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher.