Up To Date

An American Dream at Parade Park

Published August 11, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
David White, KCUR 89.3
Images Courtesy of the Kansas City Public Library and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga

As Kansas City’s first Black-owned housing co-op, Parade Park helped residents pursue the American Dream of owning a home and building a community. But after 60 years, it’s uncertain if it can survive foreclosure and redevelopment.

This episode originally aired on the KCUR podcast A People’s History of Kansas City.

Read more about how Parade Park offered Black Kansas City families a path to home ownership from KCUR's Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga.

