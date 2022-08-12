© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
How Kansas City students are regaining reading skills lost during the pandemic

Published August 12, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT
Lead to Read KC uses volunteer reading mentors for one-on-one sessions to establish the "foundation for all other learning."

Founded in 2011, Lead to Read KC brings mentors to more than 20 schools for 30 minutes of reading time once a week with students in first, second and third grades.

This year the non-profit wants to assist 1,200 or more children in reaching the reading level for their grade.

Learn more about Lead to Read KC or apply to be a volunteer reading mentor here.

Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
