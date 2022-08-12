How Kansas City students are regaining reading skills lost during the pandemic
Lead to Read KC uses volunteer reading mentors for one-on-one sessions to establish the "foundation for all other learning."
Founded in 2011, Lead to Read KC brings mentors to more than 20 schools for 30 minutes of reading time once a week with students in first, second and third grades.
This year the non-profit wants to assist 1,200 or more children in reaching the reading level for their grade.
- Pauly Hart, executive director, Lead to Read KC
