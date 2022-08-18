© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Store owners say Kansas City’s vintage clothing scene is ‘definitely hoppin’'

Published August 18, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
WyCo Vintage Broadway 2022.jpg
WyCo Vintage
/
WyCo Vintage specializes in band tees from the '70s, '80s and '90s.

Kansas City vintage apparel stores WyCo Vintage and Daisy Lee Vintage talk sustainability, upcycling and reviving old fashion.

Younger generations are bringing back fashion from decades past. Whether people want unique pieces or sustainable shopping, the vintage apparel scene is booming and Kansas City is taking part.

Kansas Citians enjoy a wide selection of vintage clothing options. Steve Kraske spoke with the owners of two local vintage stores: WyCo Vintage and Daisy Lee Vintage.

Patrick Klima, co-owner of WyCo Vintage in Kansas City, said his store specializes in band t-shirts from the 1970s,1980s and 1990s. It focuses on finding consumers the perfect fit, because sizing from previous decades often differs from modern clothes. Buyers can choose from affordable options or rare finds, often costing thousands.

Daisy Lee Vintage largely sells fashion from the 1990s and 2000s, more popularly known as Y2K fashion. Co-owner Caleb Fangman, who started the store with wife Cortney Fangman, said that the store focuses on sustainability and upcycling, such as cropping and resewing clothes. They curate items from thrift stores to directly sell or upcycle, but also feature items from smaller, up-and-coming vintage sellers.

  • Patrick Klima, co-owner, WyCo Vintage
  • Caleb Fangman, co-owner, Daisy Lee Vintage

Tags

Up To Date Local BusinessVintage fashion
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Hannah Cole
Hannah Cole is an intern with KCUR's Up To Date.
See stories by Hannah Cole
Related Content