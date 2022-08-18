Store owners say Kansas City’s vintage clothing scene is ‘definitely hoppin’'

Younger generations are bringing back fashion from decades past. Whether people want unique pieces or sustainable shopping, the vintage apparel scene is booming and Kansas City is taking part.

Kansas Citians enjoy a wide selection of vintage clothing options. Steve Kraske spoke with the owners of two local vintage stores: WyCo Vintage and Daisy Lee Vintage.

Patrick Klima, co-owner of WyCo Vintage in Kansas City, said his store specializes in band t-shirts from the 1970s,1980s and 1990s. It focuses on finding consumers the perfect fit, because sizing from previous decades often differs from modern clothes. Buyers can choose from affordable options or rare finds, often costing thousands.

Daisy Lee Vintage largely sells fashion from the 1990s and 2000s, more popularly known as Y2K fashion. Co-owner Caleb Fangman, who started the store with wife Cortney Fangman, said that the store focuses on sustainability and upcycling, such as cropping and resewing clothes. They curate items from thrift stores to directly sell or upcycle, but also feature items from smaller, up-and-coming vintage sellers.

