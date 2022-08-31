Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker says efforts are underway to reduce violent crime

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker says "custom notifications" can help reduce crime.

The idea is for a group of people, including Peters Baker, law enforcement officers and a social worker to ring the doorbell of an individual they believe to be causing harm — and have a conversation with them.

"We tell them what we know. But we tell them we want to help you find a way out," she says. "We want to help find a way out of it for everybody. It's different whatever their needs are, and we try and meet those."

Peters Baker joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss work being done to curb violent crime, the Kansas City Police Department in a time of transition and what marijuana legalization in Missouri would mean for the prosecutor's office.

