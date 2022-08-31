© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker says efforts are underway to reduce violent crime

Published August 31, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT
091919_aoh_jean_peters_baker_centralstandardinterview2.jpg
File photo by Aviva Okeson-Haberman
KCUR 89.3
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker

This year's homicide count in Kansas City surpassed 100 this month. As gun violence continues, local law enforcement agencies are taking steps to try to prevent those crimes.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker says "custom notifications" can help reduce crime.

The idea is for a group of people, including Peters Baker, law enforcement officers and a social worker to ring the doorbell of an individual they believe to be causing harm — and have a conversation with them.

"We tell them what we know. But we tell them we want to help you find a way out," she says. "We want to help find a way out of it for everybody. It's different whatever their needs are, and we try and meet those."

Peters Baker joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss work being done to curb violent crime, the Kansas City Police Department in a time of transition and what marijuana legalization in Missouri would mean for the prosecutor's office.

Up To Date PodcastJackson County Prosecutor's OfficeLawpolicecrimeKansas City Police Department
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
