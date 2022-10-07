© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
How millennials have popularized the body art once reserved for bikers, prisoners and gangs

Published October 7, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT
Closeup of a person's knee. It shows a copihue -- Chilean bellflower -- with a bee floating nearby.
1 of 7  — 100622_cm_Tattoos
KCUR staff lined up to show us their tattoos.
Carlos Moreno
Closeup of a person's relaxed outer bicep. Tattoos are abstract graphic patterns.
2 of 7  — 100622_cm_Tattoos
KCUR staff lined up to show us their tattoos.
Carlos Moreno
Closeup of a person's knee where a blue denim dress is hiked up to reveal a tattoo of a boot with flowers poking out of it.
3 of 7  — 100622_cm_Tattoos
KCUR staff lined up to show us their tattoos.
Carlos Moreno
Closeup of a person's calf. There is a stalk of asparagus tattooed.
4 of 7  — 100622_cm_Tattoos
KCUR staff lined up to show us their tattoos.
Carlos Moreno
Closeup of a person's wrist. There is a small peace sign tattooed on the inside of the wrist.
5 of 7  — 100622_cm_Tattoos
KCUR staff lined up to show us their tattoos.
Carlos Moreno
Closeup of a person's inside bicep. It shows a bearded man with his hands clasped in prayer at his forehead. In front of him is the tattooed phrase: "I CAN SEE YOU BECAUSE IMA GHOST TOO."
6 of 7  — 100622_cm_Tattoos
KCUR staff lined up to show us their tattoos.
Carlos Moreno
Closeup of a man's lower face. He's pulling his lower lip down to reveal the word "C.R.E.A.M." tattooed inside his lower lip.
7 of 7  — 100622_cm_Tattoos
KCUR staff lined up to show us their tattoos.
Carlos Moreno

The old stereotype was that people with tattoos couldn't get good jobs, or were all thugs and criminals. Now, tattooing is a multi-billion-dollar industry.

People with tattoos were once looked down upon. But these days, tattoos are widely accepted — and even celebrated.

According to MarketResearch, the tattoo industry grew by nearly 10% every year for more a decade prior to 2018, and industry analysts believe this trend will continue well into the 2020s.

David Gant and Aaron Olivo are tattoo artists at Grimm Tattoo in Kansas City, which has been around for four generations. Olivo credits Wes Grimm, who's been tattooing since the 1980s, for helping him develop his career.

"It's been one of the best experiences that I can say," Olivo says. "I am learning so much more of tattooing than just the process."

Even though tattoos are widely popular, there are still some professions that don't allow certain tattoos. Dr. David Ores created the Fresh Start Removal Program on the Lower East Side of New York to help people who've been traumatized or faced significant barriers because of their tattoos. For example, he helped one of his clients remove a face tattoo so the client could be eligible for a promotion.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Reginald David
Reginald David is an assistant producer with Up To Date. You can reach him at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
