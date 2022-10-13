© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
KC Tenants flexes its political muscle

Published October 13, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT
Members of KC Tenants are a familiar presence at Kansas City Council meetings.

KC Tenants Power is the newly formed political arm of the nonprofit that seeks affordable housing for renters.

KC Tenants, the non-profit organization that works for housing affordability in Kansas City, has formed a separate "sibling organization," KC Tenants Power, which will engage in politics.

The organization already has plans, beginning with working for the passage of a $50 million obligation bond for the city to renovate and construct affordable housing for people with very low to moderate incomes.

After that will come listening sessions around the city on issues that intersect with housing, such as transportation and policing. And come next spring and municipal elections, KC Tenants Power will be endorsing candidates.

