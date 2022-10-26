For ghost-chasing duo Sam and Colby, October is the most important month of the year

As their YouTube channel surges past one billion lifetime views, paranormal investigators Sam Golbach and Colby Brock are unveiling their scariest spooky season so far.

Their latest Hell Week will include seven horror documentaries, released over the two weeks that began Oct. 16.

Originally, Sam and Colby started out making Vines with a comedy focus. But after hanging out at a couple of abandoned house with friends, the two realized they should start recording each other's reactions in those "scary" places.

"That kind of just like led us into this haunted world," Colby said.

Sam and Colby joined KCUR's Up To Date to reveal the steps it took to reach this level of success and the scariest places they've been on their journey so far.

