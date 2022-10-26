© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

For ghost-chasing duo Sam and Colby, October is the most important month of the year

Published October 26, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
sam and colby.jfif
Courtesy of Sam Golbach and Colby Brock
/
Sam and Colby spent months preparing for their return to Hell Week.

Two graduates of Blue Valley High School have built a career and earned millions of followers by filming their journeys into the most haunted places on Earth.

As their YouTube channel surges past one billion lifetime views, paranormal investigators Sam Golbach and Colby Brock are unveiling their scariest spooky season so far.

Their latest Hell Week will include seven horror documentaries, released over the two weeks that began Oct. 16.

Originally, Sam and Colby started out making Vines with a comedy focus. But after hanging out at a couple of abandoned house with friends, the two realized they should start recording each other's reactions in those "scary" places.

"That kind of just like led us into this haunted world," Colby said.

Sam and Colby joined KCUR's Up To Date to reveal the steps it took to reach this level of success and the scariest places they've been on their journey so far.

Tags
Up To Date Halloweenholidaymovies filmlocal
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Reginald David
Reginald David is an assistant producer with Up To Date. You can reach him at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
See stories by Reginald David
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content