A surge in RSV could be easing, but Kansas City hospitals are still filled with patients

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, which impacts infants and young children at higher rates than other age groups, has brought some local hospitals to capacity in recent weeks.

"Based on the COVID pandemic change in the seasonality of our viruses, we had the early onset of RSV that coincided with an early onset of influenza and really tested our healthcare systems," says Dr. Mary Anne Jackson, an infectious disease specialist with Children's Mercy Hospital and dean of the UMKC School of Medicine.

The number of cases has plateaued over the last two weeks, Jackson says. But she adds that it's unusual to see a curb in RSV cases at this time of year, which is usually when this type of virus starts to surge.

"Hopefully, this will be on the downward turn," she says. "Having said that, we're still seeing lots of children with RSV. Lots of children with influenza and still some children with COVID and other viruses."

