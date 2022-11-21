With Twitter in turmoil, a tech writer helps make sense of why and what's next

Business magnate Elon Musk caused controversy last month when he completed a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter.

Musk has since slashed 50% of the social media company's workforce and reinstated previously banned accounts, including the one of former U.S. President Donald Trump. Reports have shown a striking increase in hate speech on Twitter since Musk's takeover.

WIRED staff writer Amanda Hoover said at least 1,000 employees resigned last week. "It seems like we're all just posting quick, little quips on there," she said. "But to (run Twitter), globally, requires a lot of engineers and a lot of workers; and there's been entire departments eliminated."

Some users fear this is the end of Twitter and are flocking to different platforms, while others say they're staying with the site until it dies.

