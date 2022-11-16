© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Donald Trump is running for president in 2024. What does that mean for the GOP?

Published November 16, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST
Donald Trump points at supporters during his speech announcing his candidacy.
Rebecca Blackwell
/
Associated Press
Former President Donald Trump gestures to supporters after announcing a third run for president, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.

Former President Donald Trump, who attempted to overthrow the results of the last U.S. presidential election, has announced he is running for the third consecutive election cycle.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump became the first political figure to announce his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election.

Bob Beatty, political science chair at Washburn University, said the GOP might be moving away from Trump.

"The midterms show that if, actually, the party starts to lose, then the tide may turn against him," he said.

Darius Watson of Lincoln University said he doesn't know whether Trump's rhetoric will be as successful this time around.

"He's going to have to rely on a lot of the old bits," said Watson. "I think he has really used several of them up and I think even the reactions from the conservative media (to Trump's announcement) show that it's not having the same impact as it did even two years ago."

Watson and Beatty joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss what Trump's announcement means for the Republican Party and the country.

  • Darius Watson, executive director of strategic initiatives at Lincoln University
  • Bob Beatty, professor and chair of political science at Washburn University
Tags
Up To Date PodcastpoliticsElectionsU.S. PresidencyPresidential PoliticsDonald Trump
