© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Journalist Robert Costa on politics and democracy

Published November 22, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Robert Costa
Lisa Berg
/
CBS News

The CBS chief elections and campaign correspondent is looking ahead to see who will challenge Donald Trump in 2024 and whether the actions of a divided Congress next session will change how people view the two major political parties.

In his 12 years as a political journalist, Robert Costa has built an impressive resume with stints at The Washington Post, PBS' "Washington Week," NBC News and as co-author with Bob Woodward of the bestselling book "Peril" — the third volume in Woodward's "Trump trilogy."

Costa says his latest job title — Chief Election and Campaign Correspondent for CBS News — was a "deliberate decision."

"I wanted to have the idea of democracy and elections be the foundation to what I'm covering," Costa says.

Robert Costa will be the featured guest at American Public Square's "Evening at the Square 2022" at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, at the National World War I Museum and Memorial, 2 Memorial Drive, Kansas City, Missouri 64108. For ticket information go to americanpublicsquare.org.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastpoliticsElectionsU.S. PresidencyauthorJanuary 6Joe BidenDonald TrumpAmerican Public Square
Stay Connected
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
See stories by Danie Alexander
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content