Journalist Robert Costa on politics and democracy

In his 12 years as a political journalist, Robert Costa has built an impressive resume with stints at The Washington Post, PBS' "Washington Week," NBC News and as co-author with Bob Woodward of the bestselling book "Peril" — the third volume in Woodward's "Trump trilogy."

Costa says his latest job title — Chief Election and Campaign Correspondent for CBS News — was a "deliberate decision."

"I wanted to have the idea of democracy and elections be the foundation to what I'm covering," Costa says.



Robert Costa, chief election and campaign correspondent for CBS News

Robert Costa will be the featured guest at American Public Square's "Evening at the Square 2022" at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, at the National World War I Museum and Memorial, 2 Memorial Drive, Kansas City, Missouri 64108. For ticket information go to americanpublicsquare.org.