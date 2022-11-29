For Kansas City meteorologist Gary Lezak, a passion for weather began with a single cloud

When he was 5 years old and living in Los Angeles, Gary Lezak looked up and saw what he describes as "a really cool cloud" — and his passion for weather formed.

That enthusiasm carried Lezak through high school. So, when it came time to choose a college, a thunderstorm during his campus visit to the University of Oklahoma was key in his decision to attend. There, he earned his degree in meteorology.

After retiring from KSHB, Lezak will turn his attention full-time to Weather 20/20 a business he started more than a decade ago to offer weather forecasts up to 300 days out.

