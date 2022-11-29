© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

For Kansas City meteorologist Gary Lezak, a passion for weather began with a single cloud

Published November 29, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
A man wearing a blue coat sits inside an office setting, smiling at the camera.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Gary Lezak has delivered weather forecasts to Kansas City since his arrival in 1992.

KSHB chief meteorologist Gary Lezak delivers his last forecast December 1, and will turn his attention to running his long-range weather prediction business.

When he was 5 years old and living in Los Angeles, Gary Lezak looked up and saw what he describes as "a really cool cloud" — and his passion for weather formed.

That enthusiasm carried Lezak through high school. So, when it came time to choose a college, a thunderstorm during his campus visit to the University of Oklahoma was key in his decision to attend. There, he earned his degree in meteorology.

After retiring from KSHB, Lezak will turn his attention full-time to Weather 20/20 a business he started more than a decade ago to offer weather forecasts up to 300 days out.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastweatherKansas Citysnowtornadoesretirement
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
See stories by Danie Alexander
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content