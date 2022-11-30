© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Overland Park survivor says it's time to focus on domestic abusers

Published November 30, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST
According to the CDC, about 41% of women have experienced intimate partner violence (IPV).

Trish Reedy tells the story of surviving an abusive relationship, and reveals the tactics used by abusers to exert control over their partners.

Content warning: This conversation contains description of domestic violence.

By the time Trish Reedy's boyfriend told her to get rid of her dog, she had already endured him pushing her down a flight of stairs, choking her and isolating her from her close-knit family.

Reedy pointed out that in these situations, women are usually talked about as victims and survivors, "but we don't really talk about the men."

Psychotherapist Natalie Jones offered a litany of clues that point to an abusive relationship: isolation, financial control, comments about how you dress or eat, always deciding what the couple will do, attacking your character, name-calling.

As for her abuser, Reedy doubts he has changed or can change. She was able to speak with the woman he dated before her, and the one he dated after her.

Reedy observed that her abuser treated other women the same way he treated her, "all the way down to the exact words he used."

The National Domestic Violence hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-799-7233 to help identify abuse, find local resources and create a safety plan.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
See stories by Danie Alexander
