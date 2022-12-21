What Kansas City needs to know about this Arctic freeze
An intense storm is expected to bring 2-4 inches of snow and wind gusts of around 40 mph to the Kansas City area overnight. We asked the experts about how to deal with the weather — whether you're traveling, staying at home, or without a home.
There is no sugarcoating the forecast for the next few days: It's going to be extremely cold and windy in Kansas City, with some snow thrown in.
To be prepared for the weather moving in just after midnight Wednesday, Up To Date assembled a group of experts who best know how to deal with these conditions if you have to be out and about.
- Andy Bailey, meteorologist, National Weather Service, Pleasant Hill, Missouri
- Stephanie Boyer, executive director, ReStart
- Wayne Hunthausen, D.V.M, founder, Westwood Animal Hospital
- Trooper Tiffany Baylark, Kansas Highway Patrol
- Laura Koepnik, manager, The North Face