© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

What Kansas City needs to know about this Arctic freeze

By Steve Kraske,
Danie Alexander
Published December 21, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
A radar image shows for Dec. 21, 2022 shows the winter storm moving into the Kansas City area.
National Weather Service Pleasant, Hill Missouri
This was the weather radar at 3:22 p.m. on Dec. 21 in advance of arctic conditions coming to Kansas City.

An intense storm is expected to bring 2-4 inches of snow and wind gusts of around 40 mph to the Kansas City area overnight. We asked the experts about how to deal with the weather — whether you're traveling, staying at home, or without a home.

There is no sugarcoating the forecast for the next few days: It's going to be extremely cold and windy in Kansas City, with some snow thrown in.

To be prepared for the weather moving in just after midnight Wednesday, Up To Date assembled a group of experts who best know how to deal with these conditions if you have to be out and about.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastNational Weather Serviceweatherwinter stormarcticsafetypetshomelessWayne HunthausenKansas Highway Patrol
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
See stories by Danie Alexander
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content