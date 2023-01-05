A Kansas City jazz guitarist releases his first album after decades of performing

Longtime listeners know Rod Fleeman not as a flashy guitarist, but as someone whose playing is tasteful and imaginative.

Fleeman has been a rock of the Kansas City jazz scene for more than 40 years, but always as a sort of a sideman. It wasn't until later in his career when he found more time to write and do original music.

"Well, the pandemic for sure, because I had a lot of time," Fleeman said. "They want live music and original music at the Green Lady Lounge, and John Scott always encouraged that, and now it's been a great thing for me to write more."

That led him to release his first album with the Rod Fleeman Trio, "Saturday Afternoon Live at Green Lady Lounge," in 2022. The group features bassist Gerland Spaits and drummer Todd Strait, with performances recorded live at Kansas City's iconic downtown venue.

Fleeman joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss his new album, his long career as a jazz musician and future projects.



Rod Fleeman, jazz guitarist