This Kansas City group is pushing Jackson County to ban 'conversion therapy' for LGBTQ youth

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Perez
Published January 18, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST
The Kansas City LGBTQ Commission recently released a letter urging the Jackson County Legislature to ban "conversion therapy." Justice Horn, chair of the LGBTQ Commission, believes recent changes in the legislature makes them ready to pass such a ban.

The Kansas City LGBTQ Commission recently published a letter calling for Jackson County to introduce legislation that could ban so-called conversion therapy within the county.

"Conversion therapy" is a discredited practice of using psychological interventions to change sexual orientation. The treatment has been banned in many US states and in countries around the world due to heavy criticism from medical experts, including the American Psychological Association.

While no statewide ban on "conversion therapy" exists in Missouri, multiple cities — including Independence — have banned the treatment within their borders.

Justice Horn, chair of the LGBTQ Commission, said recent changes in the makeup of the Jackson County Legislature could make a ban possible.

“It is a younger, more diverse and hopefully forward thinking group,” Horn said. “I think if it is just simply introduced, the legislature will approve it. I don't see the majority of that legislature being Democrats and voting this thing down. Especially when, frankly, they're late to the party.”

Jackson County would be the first county in Missouri to implement a "conversion therapy" ban.

“I love visibility,” said Horn. “I'm all for raising your Pride flags, but I hope we can get into the weeds with a policy that actually empowers us.”

