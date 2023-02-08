© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Why this photographer documented more than 100 newspapers across rural Kansas

By Steve Kraske,
Zach PerezReginald David
Published February 8, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST
Interior of the Marion County Record office, Marion, Kansas.
Interior of the Marion County Record office, Marion, Kansas.
A map inside the former Emporia Gazette office in Emporia, Kansas.
A map inside the former Emporia Gazette office in Emporia, Kansas.
The wall of The Kansas Chief newspaper office in Wathena, Kansas.
The wall of The Kansas Chief newspaper office in Wathena, Kansas.
Downs News & Times office in Downs, Kansas.
Downs News & Times office in Downs, Kansas.
Inside the offices of The Tiller and Toiler newspaper in Larned, Kansas.
Inside the offices of The Tiller and Toiler newspaper in Larned, Kansas.
Photographer Jeremiah Ariaz embarked on a journey across Kansas, capturing the newspaper offices that serve rural communities, and speaking to what their shrinking staffs mean for democracy in America.

Jeremiah Ariaz, a photographer born and raised in Kansas, visited his home state before the 2020 election on a quest to discover what democracy looked like in rural America. This goal landed him in a newsroom at a small rural newspaper in Kansas.

That visit was his inspiration for "the Fourth Estate," in which Ariaz visited more than 100 other newsrooms around the state of Kansas to document the shrinking number of outlets serving rural communities.

"My photographs celebrate the civic function, labor, and technology at the heart of local newspapers’ production, while also documenting an industry in free-fall," his website reads. "Faced with the gutting of local journalism facilitated by digital news, social media, and diminishing profit margins, these newspapers often struggle as they continue to serve their communities."

"I started photographing in the battleground states of the country and photographed things like small town campaign offices and sites of protest," Ariaz explains. "So after photographing newspaper offices across the country, I thought a better approach would be to return to my home state of Kansas and photograph the newspaper there that still remained."

Ariaz joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss what he saw on his journey across Kansas, and UMKC professor Nicholas Matthew talks about what Ariaz's findings mean for rural newspapers across the country.

  • Jeremiah Ariaz, photographer and art professor at Louisiana State University
  • Nick Matthew, professor at University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC)

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Zach Perez
Email me at zjperez@kcur.org
Reginald David
As an assistant producer on Up To Date, my goal is to amplify voices of people who serve as pioneers in their respective fields while shedding light on issues that affect underserved communities. I produce daily conversations to uplift and inspire the people of the Kansas City area to make the world a better place. You can reach me at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
