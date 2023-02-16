© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

After spending 28 years in prison for a murder he did not commit, Lamar Johnson is a free man

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published February 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
02-14-2023_BM_JOHNSON-6.JPG
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Lamar Johnson celebrates being released from custody on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at the Carnahan Courthouse — a part of Missouri’s 22nd Judicial Circuit — in downtown St. Louis. Johnson was released after being convicted and jailed for nearly 30 years for a murder he did not commit.

A judge in St. Louis ruled on Tuesday that Lamar Johnson should be freed after two people provided testimony that absolved Johnson in the 1994 killing of Marcus Boyd.

Lamar Johnson spent 28 years in prison for a 1994 murder he did not commit. On Tuesday, a Missouri judge freed him following a December testimony from a man named James Howard who confessed that he committed the murder.

St. Louis Public Radio's Brian Munoz was present as the judge read Johnson's ruling at the Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis. Munoz said that everyone was "on pins and needles" as they awaited Circuit Judge David Mason's judgment — but that feeling quickly turned into jubilation as Johnson learned he was a free man.

"As soon as (Judge Mason) delivered it, there was an audible cheering and applause that just filled the courtroom," said Munoz. "And Lamar just immediately went over to hug his legal team because this day was 28 years coming."

Munoz said Johnson, on the day of his release, spoke of how he wanted to get on a plane to go see the ocean, and wants to ride a trolley he saw in downtown St. Louis.

"I think one of the most heartwarming points that he mentioned was he's excited to walk his daughter down the aisle this coming April," said Munoz. "She and her fiancé are about to get married, and this couldn't have come at a better time."

  • Brian Munoz, photojournalist at St. Louis Public Radio
  • Chad Davis, general assignment reporter at St. Louis Public Radio
Tags
Up To Date PodcastLawprisonMissouriSt. Louishomicidejudges
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content