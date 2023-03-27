© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Executive Frank White says Jackson County's LGBTQ kids 'need to know they're valued'

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published March 27, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT
A man wearing a gray suit and red tie sits inside a radio studio. He is talking at a microphone with a "KCUR" flag on it.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Jackson County Executive Frank White spoke on KCUR's "Up To Date" on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Up To Date spoke with Jackson County Executive Frank White and Legislators Jalen Anderson and Jeanie Lauer about their commitment to reintroduce an ordinance that would ban anti-gay "conversion therapy" on minors.

Jackson County’s Legislature failed last week to pass an ordinance that would ban the practice of "conversion therapy" on minors.

Jalen Anderson, who represents the county’s 1st District at-large, said he thinks internal politics hindered the legislation.

“Since myself and Chairman McGee ran against each other for chair of the legislature, it seems that there's a great divide between those two camps,” Anderson told Up To Date. “It also seemed that there was an issue with the chair currently of the LGBTQ Commission over in Kansas City. It was too personal in that aspect of this vote.”

But Anderson wants to put politics aside, and he has the support of Jackson County Executive Frank White and 5th District Legislator Jeanie Lauer, both of whom joined the show on Monday.

"I want to make sure everyone in Jackson County feels safe, regardless of their race, color or sexual orientation," White said.

Anderson said he'll reintroduce the ordinance in today's legislative meeting, at which point he expects it will be voted back into committee.

White also spoke about the Jackson County Detention Center being built on Kansas City's east side.

