Up To Date

Commission Chair Mike Kelly says the state of Johnson County 'continues to be strong'

By Brian Ellison,
Zach Wilson
Published March 31, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT
Mike Kelly left his office as the mayor of suburban Roeland Park to become Johnson County Commission Chair after being elected over Charlotte O'Hara in November.

After spending six years as the mayor of Roeland Park, Kansas, Mike Kelly was elected in November to be the next chairman of the Johnson County Commission. Just three months into the job, he's set to give his first State of the County address next week.

Three months after starting his role as Johnson County Commission Chair, Mike Kelly is set to give his first State of the County address at the Overland Park Convention Center on Tuesday, April 4.

Kelly, who is also on the executive board of Climate Action KC, says that the state of Johnson County "continues to be strong" and is "uniquely poised to be stronger."

"We're at this opportunity right now, with the economic development but also with the opportunities for partnership with the federal government," said Kelly. "You look at the Infrastructure and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, which has $400 billion available for implementing climate solutions."

Kelly joined Up To Date to discuss Johnson County's role in big events coming to the metro area, the new Panasonic plant in De Soto, his priorities for his county moving forward and more.

Up To Date PodcastJohnson CountyJohnson County CommissionOverland Park KansasRoeland ParkOlatheClimate ChangeGovernmentpolitics
Brian Ellison
Zach Wilson
