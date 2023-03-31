Commission Chair Mike Kelly says the state of Johnson County 'continues to be strong'

Three months after starting his role as Johnson County Commission Chair, Mike Kelly is set to give his first State of the County address at the Overland Park Convention Center on Tuesday, April 4.

Kelly, who is also on the executive board of Climate Action KC, says that the state of Johnson County "continues to be strong" and is "uniquely poised to be stronger."

"We're at this opportunity right now, with the economic development but also with the opportunities for partnership with the federal government," said Kelly. "You look at the Infrastructure and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, which has $400 billion available for implementing climate solutions."

Kelly joined Up To Date to discuss Johnson County's role in big events coming to the metro area, the new Panasonic plant in De Soto, his priorities for his county moving forward and more.

