This author traveled all 50 states to better understand America — then settled in Kansas City

Ryan Bernsten, a former Hillary Clinton campaign staffer, drove across all 50 states to ask the question so many people are wondering in modern America: Is the U.S. as divided as it seems?

Evoking the style of Alexis de Tocqueville, his new nonfiction book "50 States of Mind: A Journey to Rediscover American Democracy" sees Bernsten drive from sea to shining sea searching for an answer.

Bernsten aimed to rid himself of "any vestige of self-righteousness or contempt" in the way he interacted with people on his trip, hoping for his preconceived notions to be challenged. He says there's a certain amount of humility that's missing in today's political discourse.

"We're such a diverse country and people's upbringings and the regions that they came of age in have such a profound impact on them," said Bernsten. "I think we have a real epidemic of not listening in this country, and people were so hungry to be heard."

