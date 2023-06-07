© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Now in its 31st year, the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival is back with 'The Tempest'

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia BrancartReginald David
Published June 7, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT
A woman, right, gestures with both hands while talking at a microphone inside a radio studio while a man seated to her right listens.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Amara Webb, right, talks about her role as Miranda in Shakespeare's "The Tempest" while Bruce Roach, who plays Prospero, listens during Up To Date on June 7, 2023.

Performances of William Shakespeare's "The Tempest" begin at Southmoreland Park on June 13. This story features exotic creatures, conjuring, comedy, a love story, live music and beautiful language.

Redemption and the power of love are central themes in William Shakespeare's "The Tempest," which is why Sidonie Garrett wanted the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival to produce it.

"I think we all need to think about the other person's perspective and think about how we can give them some grace because we don't agree vocally," said Garret, the festival's executive artistic director and the director of this summer's performance.

"I think sometimes we forget that forgiveness is important and that you need to give people a little bit of space to do better and be better," she added.

Bruce Roach, who plays Prospero, said his character is thrown into a situation where he has to make decisions about everything because no one else is there to make them for him. Making the right decision is something everyone struggles with, he said, so the role made him challenge himself to be a doer instead of a reactor.

"You have to be the person who is always in action," Roach said. "I think that's something that makes him (Prospero) uncomfortable and it's something that certainly makes me uncomfortable, so it's hard."

Amara Webb, who plays Miranda, describes her character as innocent, someone who leads with her heart. But Miranda's character starts to evolve and grow, which Webb said makes it a fun role to play.

  • Sidonie Garrett, executive artistic director of the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival and director of The Tempest
  • Bruce Roach, actor, Prospero in The Tempest
  • Amara Webb, actor, Miranda in the Tempest

"The Tempest," presented by the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival, June 13-July 2 at Southerland Park, 4600 Oak Street, Kansas City, Missouri, 64111. Admission is free; gates open at 6 p.m.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Claudia Brancart
Claudia Brancart is an Up To Date producer for KCUR 89.3. She graduated from Pitzer College in Los Angeles where she majored in World Literature and Studio Art. You can reach her at claudiab@kcur.org.
Reginald David
As an assistant producer on Up To Date, my goal is to amplify voices of people who serve as pioneers in their respective fields while shedding light on issues that affect underserved communities. I produce daily conversations to uplift and inspire the people of the Kansas City area to make the world a better place. You can reach me at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
