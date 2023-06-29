A stagnant weather system is making drought worse in the Kansas City region

With most of Kansas and Missouri in drought, Kansas City is dealing with 100 degree temperatures.

"It is unusual to be this dry this early in the summer," said Andy Bailey, the acting Meteorologist in Charge for the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

While the drought is most extreme in central Kansas and central and northeast Missouri, the Kansas City region is seeing some effects, but at varying levels around the metro area.

Johnson County Executive Airport, for example, has recorded less than an inch of rain this month — about 4 inches less than normal. But KCI is only about an inch short for the whole year, Bailey said on KCUR's Up To Date.

The drought around Kansas City can be attributed to blocking patterns that have kept storms out of the region, Bailey said. But climate scientists suggest drought could be becoming more common in the Midwest.

