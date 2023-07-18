Do fungi secretly rule our world? Yes, and this mycologist wants to understand and protect them

In the hit HBO show “ The Last Of Us ,” nearly the entire human population gets infected by a contagious fungus that controls people’s minds and turns them into zombies.

The story is loosely based off of a real fungus in nature — the cordyceps or “zombie-ant fungus” — but the showrunners took a lot of creative liberties.

But when it comes to fungi, there’s a lot more to be thankful for than afraid of, says Giuliana Furci , a mycologist and founder of the Fungi Foundation . “Fungal fact is way more impressive than fungal fiction,” Furci says.