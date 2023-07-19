© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Meet Lea Hopkins, the bold, Black lesbian behind Kansas City’s very first Pride parade

Published July 19, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Lea Hopkins at Kansas City's 2022 Pride parade.
Image Courtesy of Kansas City Pride Community Alliance
/
KCUR 89-3
Lea Hopkins at Kansas City's 2022 Pride parade.

Kansas City’s first Pride parade in 1977 was spearheaded by Lea Hopkins, whose organizing sparked a wider gay rights movement that continues today. But it was only a few weeks after that successful event that Hopkins found herself on the defense again, when a prominent anti-gay activist came on a crusade through town.

Read more about Lea Hopkins, the woman behind Kansas City’s very first Pride parade, from KCUR's Mackenzie Martin.

A People's History of Kansas City is hosted by Suzanne Hogan. This episode was produced and mixed by Mackenzie Martin with editing by C.J. Janovy.

Up To Date
Stay Connected
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now