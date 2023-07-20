© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
White Castle didn't just invent sliders. The Kansas chain created a playbook for American fast food

Published July 20, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT
White Castle founders Walt Anderson and Billy Ingram stand next to two automobiles outside of White Castle number 10, located at 318 West Douglas Avenue in Wichita, Kansas. The sign on the building reads: "White Castle System, Inc. No. 10 - Hamburger - Buy 'em by the sack 5¢ Anderson and Ingram." Two employees can be seen posing in the window, which advertises "Good coffee 5¢ Cold drinks."
White Castle System, Inc.
Ohio History Connection
The White Castle chain began in 1921 in Wichita, Kansas, where its ingenious small burgers kicked off a national craze and inspired imitators of all shapes and sizes. But over a century later, White Castle has entirely vanished from its home state. And the story of how it introduced America to the hamburger has largely been overshadowed by its fast food rivals.

Read more about how White Castle started America's burger wars from KCUR's Mackenzie Martin.

This episode of A People's History of Kansas City was reported, produced and mixed by Mackenzie Martin with editing by Gabe Rosenberg and host Suzanne Hogan.

