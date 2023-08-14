© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

COVID cases rose this summer. Here's what doctors say about the risk in Kansas City

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published August 14, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT
The U.S. is currently seeing around 9,000 new cases of COVID a week— up from about 6,500. But this summer's uptick is much lighter than last summer, when weekly cases totaled about 45,000.

COVID has been having a "summer surge." Dr. Marvia Jones, director of the Kansas City Health Department, says that the increase in new cases could be linked to a new variant and more travel.

Across the country, COVID numbers are on the rise. Hospitalizations are higher than they were a few months ago, though the numbers aren't as severe as during pandemic peaks.

Dr. Marvia Jones, director of the Kansas City Health Department, says that an increase could be linked to a new variant and more travel during the summer.

But Dr. Mark Steele, chief medical and operating officer at University Health, doesn't think the uptick is cause for concern right now in Kansas City. He said that while U.S. is seeing about 9,000 new cases a week right now, that number was 45,000 a week at this time last year.

"COVID has always been hard to predict, and we'll keep an eye on it and see what happens over the ensuing weeks," Steele said. "But so far, it's a pretty mild uptick that we're seeing."

  • Dr. Marvia Jones, Director of the Kansas City Health Department
  • Dr. Mark Steele, Chief Medical and Operating Officer at University Health
