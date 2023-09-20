© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City is experiencing a new wave of antisemitism. What can be done about it?

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published September 20, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT
Gavriela Geller, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Bureau and the American Jewish Committee based in Overland Park, talks about antisemitism on KCUR's Up To Date on Sept. 20, 2023.

Gavriela Geller, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Bureau and the American Jewish Committee, says that more education is needed to combat antisemitism in Kansas City communities.

Kansas City has experienced several high-profile incidents of antisemitism this year, including at several schools and the Overland Park farmers market.

But antisemitism is far more prevalent than most non-Jewish Americans are aware of, according to Gavriela Geller, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Bureau and the American Jewish Committee.

"The environment that is already present in our country is affecting the lived experiences of American Jews on a day-to-day basis in terms of the fear, the anxiety that we are experiencing," Geller told KCUR's Up To Date.

A 2022 survey by the JCRB/AJC found that 81% of Jewish students in the Kansas City area experience or witness antisemitism in their schools.

Geller said education is the most effective tool to combat antisemitism.

"We have to rely on our leaders and our friends and our allies and our neighbors to stand up for us when we're not in the room," she said.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Claudia Brancart
Claudia Brancart is an Up To Date producer for KCUR 89.3. She graduated from Pitzer College in Los Angeles where she majored in World Literature and Studio Art. You can reach her at claudiab@kcur.org.
