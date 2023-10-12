© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

How Kansas City jazz great Mary Lou Williams blended music and religion

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published October 12, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT
Mary Lou Williams lived in Kansas City from 1929 until 1941. She's known for helping to create the style of Kansas City jazz
William P. Gottlieb
/
Library of Congress
Mary Lou Williams lived in Kansas City from 1929 until 1941. She's known for helping to create the style of Kansas City jazz

"Music Feeds the Soul: An Evening of Mary Lou Williams" will celebrate the life and work of the Kansas City jazz icon. The event will take place at Rockhurst University on October 12 at 7:30 p.m., and is free and open to the public.

Mary Lou Williams cemented her reputation as a jazz great in Kansas City in the 1930s. But her legacy extends past the 12 years she was in the local scene.

After converting to Catholicism in the 1950s and taking a musical hiatus, she became one of the first to blend jazz and religious music.

A panel discussion at Rockhurst University on October 12 will explore the religious emphasis of Williams' later work. Deanna Witkowski, a jazz pianist and author of the biography "Mary Lou Williams: Music for the Soul," said the artist's religious music aims to offer healing.

"She said, the music comes through the heart, through the mind and the heart, through to the fingertips," said Witkowski.

"Music Feeds the Soul: An Evening of Mary Lou Williams" will take place Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. in the Arrupe Auditorium at Rockhurst University. The event is free and open to the public.

  • Dina Bennett, interim executive director at the American Jazz Museum
  • Deanna Witkowski, jazz pianist, composer and author of "Mary Lou Williams: Music for the Soul"
