Up To Date

Sarah Lee Guthrie is continuing her family's legacy in folk music: 'It's part of my soul'

By Brian Ellison,
Zach Wilson
Published October 19, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT
Sarah Lee Guthrie is set to perform in Lenexa at the Green Guitar folk House on October 21st.
Sarah Lee Guthrie
Sarah Lee Guthrie is set to perform in Lenexa at the Green Guitar folk House on October 21st.

Ahead of her concert on Saturday in Lenexa, Sarah Lee Guthrie joined KCUR's Up to Date to discuss growing up in a family of folk music royalty, her love of Austin's honky tonk scene, and why she loves touring so much.

As the granddaughter of Woody and daughter of Arlo, Sarah Lee Guthrie has a family filled with folk music legends. But she's certainly made a name for herself as her own artist.

Guthrie will be in town with her trio to perform at the Green Guitar Folk House in Lenexa on Saturday. Oct. 21. She says going out on tour is a huge part of who she is, and not being able to hit the road during the pandemic was tough.

"I have a lot of friends and a lot of people who I love to make music with all over this country, and I visit places that I've been several, several times," Guthrie told KCUR's Up To Date. "I've been to Kansas City many times and I love it there, and we're going to head over to St. Louis and I love it there. So, there's this, like, rambling aspect of me, it's part of my soul. And, I don't know how I'd do without it, if I'm honest."

Up To Date PodcastMusiclive musicbluegrass/country/folk
Brian Ellison
Brian Ellison
See stories by Brian Ellison
Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson
See stories by Zach Wilson
