Sarah Lee Guthrie is continuing her family's legacy in folk music: 'It's part of my soul'

As the granddaughter of Woody and daughter of Arlo, Sarah Lee Guthrie has a family filled with folk music legends. But she's certainly made a name for herself as her own artist.

Guthrie will be in town with her trio to perform at the Green Guitar Folk House in Lenexa on Saturday. Oct. 21. She says going out on tour is a huge part of who she is, and not being able to hit the road during the pandemic was tough.

"I have a lot of friends and a lot of people who I love to make music with all over this country, and I visit places that I've been several, several times," Guthrie told KCUR's Up To Date. "I've been to Kansas City many times and I love it there, and we're going to head over to St. Louis and I love it there. So, there's this, like, rambling aspect of me, it's part of my soul. And, I don't know how I'd do without it, if I'm honest."

